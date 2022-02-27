American International Group Inc. Sells 3,853,547 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,853,547 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

