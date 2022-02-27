American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

