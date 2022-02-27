Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

NYSE APH opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.