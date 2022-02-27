Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91.
