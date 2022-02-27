Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.61% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

