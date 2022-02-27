Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 388,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

