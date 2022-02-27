Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will report $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

AYI stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.06. The stock had a trading volume of 228,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,043. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

