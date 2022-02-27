Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $4.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $17.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.