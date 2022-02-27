Analysts Anticipate Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dermata Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

