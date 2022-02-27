Analysts Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVgo.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,357. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EVgo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

