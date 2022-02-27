Analysts Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.06 Million

Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will report $430.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.20 million and the lowest is $428.91 million. HUYA reported sales of $458.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HUYA.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HUYA by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 335,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 233,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 126,813 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $5.33 on Friday. HUYA has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

