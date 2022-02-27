Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

