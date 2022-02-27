Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,070,820. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

