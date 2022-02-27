Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

