Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

