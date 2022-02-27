Analysts Anticipate Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lilium.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of LILM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 1,020,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,380. Lilium has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

