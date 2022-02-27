Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will post $67.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $68.80 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $119.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $328.73 million, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $350.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Several analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

