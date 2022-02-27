Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to post sales of $454.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.90 million. NOW posted sales of $361.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.