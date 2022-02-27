Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 219,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

