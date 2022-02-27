Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.00. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 352,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

