Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.