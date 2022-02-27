Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. Southern posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE SO traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

