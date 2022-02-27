Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to post sales of $861.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $418.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

