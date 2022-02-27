Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

USA Truck stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

