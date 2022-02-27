Analysts Anticipate Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.87 on Friday. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.