Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to report $202.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $203.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $840.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock worth $1,435,123. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

