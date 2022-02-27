Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $3.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to announce $3.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.57. 693,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,789. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.