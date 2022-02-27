Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.86. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,219 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $174.74 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

