Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the highest is $5.51. Biogen posted earnings of $5.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $23.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.97. Biogen has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

