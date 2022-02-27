Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 billion and the highest is $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.