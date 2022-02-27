Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHG. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GHG opened at $5.62 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $579.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

