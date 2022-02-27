Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.77 Million

Analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $136.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.19 million. Invitae reported sales of $103.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $642.68 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $916.18 million, with estimates ranging from $879.06 million to $969.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

