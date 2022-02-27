Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce $156.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.04 million and the lowest is $154.44 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $654.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -558.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

