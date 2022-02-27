Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 65.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

