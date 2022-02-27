Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.60 Million

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to announce $457.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $468.70 million. National Vision reported sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.