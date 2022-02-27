Analysts Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to Post $1.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.08. Howard Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $95.90 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.