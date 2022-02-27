Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.59. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

