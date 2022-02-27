Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the third quarter worth $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

