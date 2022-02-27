Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNO traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

