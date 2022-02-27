Analyzing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for APA and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 6 10 1 2.71 California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

APA currently has a consensus target price of $37.47, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.97%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than APA.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and California Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.46 -$4.86 billion $2.59 13.00 California Resources $1.89 billion 1.71 $1.77 billion $7.49 5.36

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91% California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats APA on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

