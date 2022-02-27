Analyzing RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. BAB pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings for BAB and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.65%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 21.18% 16.45% 11.03% RCI Hospitality 15.54% 21.57% 10.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and RCI Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.09 9.20 RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.25 $30.34 million $3.38 19.77

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats BAB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

