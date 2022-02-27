Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $903.04 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $903.04 million and approximately $78.83 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00009284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,889,172 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

