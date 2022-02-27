AntiMatter Market Cap Achieves $14.92 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

