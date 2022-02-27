Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $249.46 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $13.38 or 0.00035686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $249.46 million and $17.05 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.