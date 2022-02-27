ApeSwap Finance Price Down 23.6% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $34.13 million and approximately $362,590.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 99,201,159 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

