Apollo Currency Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.87 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $42.19 million and $3.87 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00195854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00361766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00060194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

