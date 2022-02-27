Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Apollo Medical worth $31,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

