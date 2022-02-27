Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.62% of Aptiv worth $653,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $136.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.