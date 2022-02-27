APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $153,466.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $153,466.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,616,914 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

