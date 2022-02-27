Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 2,107,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,180. The company has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

